Hazara University establishes endowment fund

MANSEHRA: The 34th meeting of the Finance and Planning Committee (FMPC) of Hazara University Monday approved a comprehensive financial system to strengthen the existing resources and reduce expenditures.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Professor DrJameel Ahmed and also approved the proceedings of the 33rd FMPC meeting.According to the HU sources, the new financial system would enable the administration to provide resources to various departments for education and research purpose and the provision of financial assistance to the deserving students of the university.

While addressing on the occasion, VC said that despite limited resources the HU has established an endowment fund with the aim to promote research activities in the university, purchase of new equipment for laboratories, provision of scholarships to the faculty members for higher education, and publication of research articles in world-class journals.

He further said that through the endowment fund, we would be able to provide finances during the break of the ongoing projects in the university to complete them within due time, the fund would also be used for the betterment of the employees.

While briefing the meeting about Student Welfare Fund the VC said that to provide financial assistance to the students we have finalized rules and regulation for the existing student welfare fund council, the students of various departments would be provided scholarships to continue their education, orphan students can also avail this financing facility, adding he said.

Committee members appreciated the Vice-Chancellor HU for improving the financial matters of the university and starting various new projects for the university.

The 34th Finance and Planning Committee meeting was attended by the Muhammad Farooq Deputy Secretary Finance Peshawar, Akhtar Nadeem Deputy Secretary Higher Education Department Peshawar, Shakeel Ahmed Khan registrar, Professor Dr. Manzoor Hussain Shah Dean Arts, Professor Dr Inkia Hashmi Dean Law and Administrative Sciences, Dr. Saleh Muhammad Chairman department of Physics, Khurram Jamal Treasures and Jameel ur Rehman deputy treasures.