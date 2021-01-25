Charred body found in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A charred body of a man was found near Malik Market in the limits of Gomal University Police Station on Sunday.

The police said that they had found a burnt-out body of 36-year old man identified as Gula Khan Dotani near Malik Market on Dera Bypass road.They said that unidentified gunmen had first shot dead the man and then sprinkled kerosene oil on his body and set it on fire.

The police established the identity of the slain man from the torched weapon license in his pocket. They also recovered his motorcycle parked near his body.The police said that the slain man belonged to Toi Khula in South Waziristan and was currently living in Draban Chongi in Dera Ismail Khan.

The Counter-Terrorism Department police registered a case against the unknown accused on the report of Bacha Khan Dotani, a step-brother of Gula Khan Dotani.