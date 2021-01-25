5 terrorists, including two commanders, killed in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: The security forces, on the basis of intelligence-based operations (IBOs), have killed five terrorists including their two commanders in North Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted two IBOs in Mir Ali and Khaisur areas of North Waziristan. The terrorist commanders killed by the forces were identified as Syed Raheem, alias Abid, of the TTP-AKK group, and Saifullah Noor of the TTP-Gohar group.

Saifullah Noor carried out 17 terrorist activities against the security forces since 2007. He was in-charge of two suicide bombing centres in Wana and Mir Ali areas. He was tasked by the enemy agencies for target-killing, recruiting new terrorists and organising them.

Terrorist commander Syed Raheem remained involved in terrorist activities from November 2020 to January 2021. He was involved in killing of four Maliks in Mir Ali area, three engineers working in a company in North Waziristan and carrying out many improvised explosive devices (IEDs) attacks.