Arbab Rahim holds PM responsible for defeat at PS-52 Umerkot

SUKKUR: The defeated candidate of GDA in the recently held by-elections of PS-52 Umerkot, Arbab Ghulam Rahim has declared PM Imran Khan responsible for his defeat.

While addressing the party workers on Saturday, Dr Arbab Rahim asked PM Imran Khan that “if you could not protect party workers, then why you are nominating party candidate for elections?” Arbab said the domain of the federal government was so large, but it was the first time he saw the Centre had become toothless before the provincial government. He added that he has been affiliated with PTI for the past 30 months but the party, ruling in the Centre, has been ignoring him and others; even governor Sindh has not been listening to their grievances. He said if PTI would not change its attitude towards the allies, then they would likely say ‘good bye’ to the central government .