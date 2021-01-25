Book on financial crimes published

Islamabad: First-ever comprehensive book on financial and white collar crimes titled, ‘Anti-Money Laundering, Benami Transactions and Foreign Exchange Laws’ has been published. The writer Syed Tauqeer Bukhari is a successful lawyer of the Supreme Court, a noted tax expert and former president Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association (RITBA) who started his career 25 years ago.

Mr Bukhari has also served as Chairman Federal Tax Committee of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and has also remained member of dozens of bodies relating to tax matters and to educate young lawyers. In his 852-page book, the author has covered all possible subjects and amendments and this book is excellent for ready reference and quite helpful for those who want in-depth knowledge of relevant laws regarding white collar crimes.

Financial professionals looking for a practical guide to compliance with anti-money laundering regulations need look no further than this book as the author has discussed all the ins and outs of money laundering and how readers can detect and prevent it from happening within their organisation. In his well-written and well-researched book, Syed Tauqeer Bukhari has observed that greed and the desire for power often lead to immoral acts of fraud and deceit which is rampant in our society. Instances of deceit aren't new in the corporate world and elsewhere and when power and money are at stake, people often trade in their consciences for immediate rewards to face the consequences when their plans backfire, he noted.

He said that his book provides essential concepts across the entire range of legal issues pertaining to laws regarding white collar crimes which are increasing at an amazing pace. The book has been published by 'Federal Law House' and it is available across the country.