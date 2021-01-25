99 quacks’ centres sealed

LAHORE:The PHC sealed 99 quacks’ centres during the last week. The PHC teams raided 729 centres in nine cities. According to a press release, the data showed that 240 quackery outlets had either been shutdown or converted into other businesses, while 326 were marked for surveillance owing to the presence of qualified medics at the time of the visit. Among the closed down centres, 16 were in Faisalabad, Gujranwala 15, Vehari 14, Rawalpindi 13, Kasur 11, Attock 8, Layyah 7, Dera Ghazi Khan 6 and three in Lahore.