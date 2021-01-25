MQM-P fields former MNA for PS-88 by-election

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will start the campaign for its candidate Sajid Ahmed for the PS-88 by-polls as the party is set to open an election office in the constituency today (Monday).

Ahmed has served as an MNA from Malir in the past. MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will inaugurate the party’s office for the by-poll in PS-88 comprising Malir’s Tausiee Colony and Khokhrapar.

The Sindh Assembly constituency fell vacant due to the death of Pakistan Peoples Party MPA and provincial minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch due to the novel coronavirus infection in June last year.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that the by-poll for the seat will be held on February 16. A few weeks earlier, a delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf visited the MQM-P’s temporary headquarters to seek the latter’s support in the PS-88 by-polls for its candidate Jansher Junejo. However, instead of supporting the PTI, which is its ally, the MQM-P has decided to field its own candidate.