Expensive power

The government of Pakistan has increased electricity prices by Rs1.95 per unit. There will come a time when electricity will become a luxury and only a few people will be able to afford it. The PTI has always claimed that it is a pro-people party. Who will tell its leaders that an increase in power prices will create acute financial difficulties for the majority? It seems that in our country, there is no one who will listen to the pleas of the people. All the basic facilities that should have been free of cost are available at unaffordable rates. Will the government have a look at this situation?

Saba Farooqui

Karachi