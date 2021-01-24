Rising prices

For the current PTI-led government, food inflation has become a huge challenge. The authorities have failed to control the prices of essential items. Food inflation has brought so many troubles for people, especially those from low-income households. Many people cannot have a single meal in a day.

The government needs to pay serious attention to this issue and should take strict measures to control the prices of essential food items.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran

*****

The sudden increase in the price of eggs (from Rs12 to Rs25) has come as a shock for a majority of people. In winter, the demand for eggs rises significantly. But, now, people cannot have this relatively cheaper food item because of its high prices.

The price of eggs should be brought down immediately.

Hani Zahir

Panjgoor