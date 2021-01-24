Governor asks VC to set up help desk of PM’s Kamyab Jawan Programme at KU

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Faculty of Law at Karachi University on Friday, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said talented youngsters preferred to go outside Pakistan to search a better future.

He asked KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi Mahmood for setting up a help desk of the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme to facilitate the varsity’s students. “We should encourage educated youths to stay in the country and utilise their skills for the development and growth of the country. It would be great if Prime Minister Imran Khan himself came to the varsity for sharing the details and objectives of the Kamyab Jawan Programme with students.”

The governor said he had been informed that the faculty members had no proper infrastructure for the students at the School of Law at the KU, but now soon they would have their own building with complete facilities.

He lauded the efforts of the Bohra communality to assist the KU administration in the construction of the building, saying that the community had a long history of serving the education sector without any discrimination.

Earlier, Prof Iraqi said the School of Law offered professional law degrees and soon its students and faculty would have their building on this ground. He shared that there were around 800 students in the law department.

Prof Iraqi said this is the second project of the KU which would be completed in a short time with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra community, and their contribution would be remembered. He mentioned that owing to the current financial affairs the governments and the universities could not complete such projects alone and the public-private partnership was the only solution available to achieve the goal.

“During the last couple of years, we have completed a few projects with the help of our generous donors. The Department of Applied Chemistry has been shifted onto solar power, while in the coming days, the whole Faculty of Arts would be converted to solar power. Another project, the MPhil and PhD Hostel, is also being completed in collaboration with philanthropist of our city. This facility would be available for students once academic activities resume in the future.”

The KU said he was hopeful that the federal government would fulfil its promise to provide funds under the Karachi Development Package as it was announced in the recent past. It would help us in constructing the medical college as one of the mega projects of the university.

He observed that the medical college was in need of the hour and should not be further delayed as the community needed a hospital that could provide the best treatment and services.

One of the representatives of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Barrister Shabbir Hariana Wala, while giving a briefing about the project, said the Dawoodi Bohra community had taken several initiatives which were all aimed towards the upliftment of the society, improvement of the general environment and creating opportunities for the people to earn a livelihood; however, special emphasis was placed on the mental and physical education of the youth.

“The University of Karachi is a special place in the hearts of the Dawoodi Bohra community of Karachi, many of whom are beneficiaries of this great institution. Indeed, it is a matter of great pride for the members of the community that a state-of-the-art Department of Genetics building was successfully constructed by Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin and handed over to the university.”

He shared that while Karachi had produced some of the finest legal minds and continued to do so, there remained a dearth of self-sustained infrastructure dedicated to the faculty of law equipped with modern amenities, resources, and knowledge tools to aid all readers of law, including the faculty and students.

Shabbir Hariana Wala expressed that the new building would become a landmark and a source of pride for the University of Karachi. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin is a strong advocate of educational development and has guided his community to play an essential role in this regard, he said.

“The community places great emphasis on education, irrespective of gender or class, and a large number of professionals contribute to strengthening the social fabric of the country they live in.”

Sindh Assembly members Arsalan Taj Ghumman, Sidra Imran, Saeed Afridi, Muhammad Ali Aziz, KU Registrar Prof Dr Abdul Waheed, Director Finance Tariq Kaleem, deans of all faculties, members Syndicate, Faculty of School of Law, representatives of the Bohri community, and others were present on this occasion.