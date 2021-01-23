IGP says technology-driven policing need of the hour

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi on Friday said that technology-driven policing was the need of the hour and the police force should equip itself with modern gadgets to meet the challenges.

According to a press release, he made these remarks during his visit to the Police Command and Control Centre at the Sharqi Police Station here. Capital City Police Officer Ahsan Abbas and SSP Operations Mansoor Aman accompanied the IGP during the visit.

The IGP was given a detailed briefing about the installation of new CCTV systems at police stations. The IGP was informed that cameras had been installed in police lock-ups, Muharrar and SHO offices in all the police stations and had been linked with a central control room for effective supervision of the police stations.

The IGP was briefed that along with direct supervision recording were also being made through these cameras. The IGP was told that SHO, Muharrar offices and police lockups could be directly supervised via these CCTV cameras which would ensure to stop alleged police highhandedness and public complaints at thana level.

The IGP was informed that all the 33 police stations of Peshawar had been linked with this new system of live supervision. Later, the IGP visited the Police Command and Control Centre where he was given a detailed briefing about the various sections including communication, supervision and monitoring.

The IGP interacted with the police officials of the control room and was briefed about the monitoring system and police response in case of any incident. Earlier, the IGP was given practical demonstration of live monitoring of police lockups, SHO and Muharrar offices through cameras installed in different police stations from the control room of CPO Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanaullah Abbasi appreciated the launching of the new system and said that technology-driven policing was the need of the hour. The IGP said the police force should fully equip itself with modern technology to meet the modern-day challenges in a befitting manner.

He maintained that now police were one click away from the public and installation of CCTV cameras in police establishments reflected the priority and positive attitude and thinking of the police force and it would help provide a friendly atmosphere to the complainants at thana level.