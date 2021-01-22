SDC inaugurated in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Thursday inaugurated the Service Delivery Centre (SDC) in Charsadda district to keep the land records safe through computerisation.

On the occasion, MPA Fazal Shakur Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Haseeb-ur-Rahman and other officials were also present.

Speaking to media persons at the inaugural ceremony, the provincial minister said that reforms had been brought in the revenue department with an aim to resolve land issues of people.

He further said that reforms had been introduced in the patwar system across the province while a complaint cell had also been established in the office of minister of revenue.

He added that the Service Delivery Centres would provide facilities of computerised land registry, fard and other documents to the masses.

He said strict action would be taken against those officials who showed laxity or negligence by applying delaying tactics in service delivery.