close
Fri Jan 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2021

SDC inaugurated in Charsadda

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2021

CHARSADDA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue and Estate Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Thursday inaugurated the Service Delivery Centre (SDC) in Charsadda district to keep the land records safe through computerisation.

On the occasion, MPA Fazal Shakur Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Haseeb-ur-Rahman and other officials were also present.

Speaking to media persons at the inaugural ceremony, the provincial minister said that reforms had been brought in the revenue department with an aim to resolve land issues of people.

He further said that reforms had been introduced in the patwar system across the province while a complaint cell had also been established in the office of minister of revenue.

He added that the Service Delivery Centres would provide facilities of computerised land registry, fard and other documents to the masses.

He said strict action would be taken against those officials who showed laxity or negligence by applying delaying tactics in service delivery.

Latest News

More From Peshawar