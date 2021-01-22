Foreign funding case: Marriyum Aurangzeb asks Imran Khan to file plea with ECP to make all record public

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb has challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to fulfil his promise of making all record of the foreign funding case public.

In a statement Marriyum said, Imran was only fooling himself with his such statements as the people of Pakistan won't buy such lies anymore. She said it had been over 24 hours since Imran made the claim but he hasn't filed a single request with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to make the records public.

She told Imran to file the request without further delay because the people of Pakistan were waiting for him to at least fulfill one promise. The former information minister said she had already made the PTI petition, filed in Islamabad High Court, to expose what a certified pathological liar Imran was. She said the ECP was waiting for Imran's application to hold the proceedings of the foreign funding case live in front of cameras for all to see.

“Imran should first end the ban on media coverage of the foreign funding case with immediate effect”, she said. Marriyum challenged Imran to make all details of the 23 secret accounts in the foreign funding case open for the entire nation to see. He should also withdraw his application to keep the proceedings of this secret and hidden from all public view.