Ten cops reshuffled

Islamabad:Continuing reshuffle, transfer and posting, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad has appointed 10 police officers of BS-17 including five officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP).

According to the notification issued from the office of IGP, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ayesha Gul has been transferred from SDPO, Kohsar holding additional charge of SDPO Women to ASP Traffic, ASP Amna Baig, who was waiting for her posting, has been appointed SDPO, Kohsar Division with additional charge of SDPO Women. ASP Haider Ali, who was waiting for his posting, has been posted to Bani Gala as SDPO, ASP Asad Ali, awaiting for posting, has been appointed as SDPO, Bahara Kahu and ASP Abdul Aleem, also awaiting posting, has been sent to Industrial Area as SDPO.

The IGP office reshuffled five deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and appointed in different departments. DSP Raja Tahir Hussain has been transferred from SDPO Industrial Area to DSP Investigation (West), DSP Israr Ahmad has been transferred from SDPO, Bahara Kahu to DSP SSG, DSP Ulfat Arif has been shifted from SDPO, Bani Gala to DSP CTD (Operations), DSP Mohammad Nawaz Bhatti has transferred as DSP Investigation (East) from DSP Investigation, while, DSP Haq Nawaz Ranjha has been posted as DSP/MT transferring him from DSP CID (CTD).