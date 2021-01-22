One more dies of corona

Rawalpindi:One more confirmed patient of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 died of the disease from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours where a total of 31 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while the virus claimed no death from Islamabad Capital Territory though a total of 1,039 patients have already lost their lives due to coronavirus illness in the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that in the last 24 hours, another 172 patients have been tested positive for the illness taking the tally to 52,785. The number of patients being tested positive from ICT and Rawalpindi has been showing a downward trend for the last six weeks however still, around 150 patients per day on average are being reported from the region.

Another death from Rawalpindi has taken the death toll from the district to 579 while COVID-19 has so far claimed 460 lives from ICT. In the last 24 hours, as many as 126 new patients have been reported from the federal capital while 46 from Rawalpindi.

To date, a total of 40,430 patients have been confirmed positive for coronavirus illness from ICT of which 38,278 patients have recovered. On Thursday, there were a total of 1,692 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.

On the other hand, a total of 12,355 patients have been reported from Rawalpindi district since the advent of COVID-19 last year in February in the region. As many as 11,462 patients from Rawalpindi have achieved complete cure while the number of active cases from the district has reduced to 314 on Thursday.

According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, a total of 28 confirmed patients of the illness belonging to Rawalpindi were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities on Thursday while 286 confirmed patients were in isolation at their homes.