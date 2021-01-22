PIMS protesters demand Dr Faisal’s resignation

Islamabad:The executive committee of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) unanimously passed a resolution Thursday, demanding the resignation of the PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, calling upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to halt the ‘undue interference’ of Dr. Nausherwan Burki in matters related to withdrawal of the Medical Teaching Institutes (MTI) Ordinance.

The employees of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) continued their protest on the 53rd day, with a resolve to continue the struggle till the lapse of the MTI legislation. The charged protesters pledged not to negotiate with the government any longer, to have the Ordinance reverted, and to protect the MD, MS, and MDS programme of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU).

“We will soon arrange a march against MTI, wearing PPEs,” President of the Young Doctors Association Dr. Tahir Abbass maintained. GHA’s Chairman Dr. Asfandyar Khan said, “We will not let anyone damage SZABMU and its MD/MS/MDS programmes. We will not hold any further negotiations with the government. Withdrawal of MTI ordinance is the only way forward.”

The protesters criticised Dr. Anser Maxood and his family members for having been inducted in the School of Dentistry under MTI, and demanded an inquiry of all inductions made.