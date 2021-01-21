Foreign funding: ECP issues notice to 19 political parties

ISLAMABAD: In the foreign funding case, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued notices to 19 political parties on the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to check the funds of political parties.

A five-member benchheaded by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the PTI's request. Lawyer Shah Khawar appeared on behalf of PTI. On this occasion, the report of the Political Finance Wing of the Election Commission was presented to the Election Commission. The commission directed to hand over the report to the PTI lawyer. The ECP said, “You can review the report and file your objections.” The Chief Election Commissioner said that notices were being issued to 19 political parties.