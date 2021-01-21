LHC stays lecturers appointments

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday stayed the process for the recruitment of lecturers by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on a petition against non-allocation of the job quota for transgender community. Fayazullah, a transgender person, filed the petition and pleaded through a counsel that the PPSC rejected his application for the examination being held to appoint Urdu lecturers.