Thu Jan 21, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2021

LHC stays lecturers appointments

OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday stayed the process for the recruitment of lecturers by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on a petition against non-allocation of the job quota for transgender community. Fayazullah, a transgender person, filed the petition and pleaded through a counsel that the PPSC rejected his application for the examination being held to appoint Urdu lecturers.

