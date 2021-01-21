MoU signed

LAHORE: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) here on Wednesday. The signing ceremony was held at the UET where Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar and PSIC Managing Director Jameel Ahmad Jameel signed the agreement.

As per MoU, the two parties shall be engaged in order to resolve the contemporary societal and industrial problems. The UET students will be able to access the real time industrial problems and propose solutions to those problems. The PSIC shall facilitate the meaningful interaction between the industry, academia and various govt bodies. Also, the UET graduate, willing to start their own businesses, will be considered for different funding schemes administered by the PSIC.