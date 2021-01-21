Jinnah Hospital orthopaedic dept upgraded

LAHORE:The Department of Orthopaedic Surgery of Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, has been upgraded under public-private partnership at a cost of Rs170 million under the patronization of Head of Department Prof Dr Tehseen Riaz and his team.

During a visit to the Orthopaedic Department on Wednesday, journalists were informed that Modular Operation Theatres equipped with laminar airflow and integration system had been established first time in a public sector hospital.

Briefing the journalists, HOD Prof Dr Tehseen Riaz said he had developed a team who worked tirelessly to renovate and upgrade the Orthopaedic Department under a public-private partnership in a short span of just two years.

“The upgrade of Orthopaedic Department incurred a total of cost of Rs 170 million including Rs 130 million from government funds and Rs 40 million from private sector,” he added. Prof Tehseen Riaz said the outdoor ward has been converted into a state-of-the-art Specialty Clinic, which worked six days a week, while Emergency & Trauma Centre remains functional 24/7.

“The fully temperature-controlled indoor wards have also been established comparable to indoor wards of any private hospital,” he added. Prof Tehseen Riaz said the doctors and medical staff at orthopaedic ward were providing quality treatment services to all patients without discrimination. “The poor patients are getting state-of-the-art treatment services free of cost,” he said, adding that there was no waiting list as all patients were being treated without any delay. The patients also get three meals a day.

Prof Tehseen Riaz said that the up-gradation of Orthopaedic Department was a manifestation of the possibility of raising the standard of healthcare services in public sector hospitals within existing resources and manpower.

“If there’s a will, it is doable,” he said, adding upgrade and maintaining of the standard of the department at Jinnah Hospital under public-private partnership should serve as a motivation for the medical community to improve standard of services in all departments in every government hospital without seeking more funds from the government exchequer.