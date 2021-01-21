PU online admission schedule

LAHORE:Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts / Science Special Categories Annual Examination 2021.

The last date for receipt of online admission forms for the Associate Degree in Arts / Science for Special Categories Students (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris and additional subjects is 29 January, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 30 January, to 10 February.

Similarly, the last date for receipt of online admission forms for the Associate Degree Hearing Impaired Students Annual Examination 2021 is 10 February. Details are also available on www.pu.edu.pk.

Five PhD degrees awarded: Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars on Wednesday. Musarrat Habib D/o Habib Ullah was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Education after the approval of her thesis entitled ‘Differential Effect of Metacognitive Instructional Strategies on Mathematical Problem Solving Skills and Metacognition of Grade 8 Students’.

The other degree winners are: Usman Bashir S/o M Bashir in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Religious Trends and Politics: A Statistical Analysis of the Electoral Patterns of 2018 Elections’, Bibi Saira D/o M Siddique in the subject of Political Science after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Energy Factors Affecting Politics in Foreign Policy Making: A Case Study of Pakistan (2002-2018)’, M Umar Bhatti S/o Ghulam Muhammad Bhatti in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Genetic Improvement of Zea mays to Control Lepidopteran and Hemipteran Pests’ and Masooma Raza Hashmi D/o Altaf Hussain Hashmi in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Some Hybrid Structures of m-Polar Neutrosophic Set with Applications’.

ORU polls on Feb 14: The Government College University Lahore on Wednesday announced the schedule for the elections of Old Ravians Union (ORU). The elections will be held on Sunday Feb 14, 2021 on the university premises.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi constituted a four-member Election Commission to be headed by former Judge, Lahore High Court and Chairman Red Crescent Society Justice (retd) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

Dean Faculty of Languages, Islamic and Oriental Learning Prof Dr Sultan Shah, Dean Faculty of Chemistry and Life Sciences Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan and Director Intermediate Studies M

Siddique Awan are the members of the commission.