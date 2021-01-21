PSF’s knowledge economy fund hailed

Islamabad:The knowledge economy fund of PSF will open a new window of opportunities for the best competitive projects, said International Islamic University (IIU) Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai on Wednesday.

He was talking to Chairman of the Pakistan Science Foundation Prof. Dr. Shahid Mehmood Baig, who visited the IIU and met the rector and President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi. During the meeting issues pertaining to mutual interests including ongoing projects through mutual cooperation and launch of knowledge economy based ventures were discussed.

The Chairman PSF hailed progress on a PSF-funded Triple Helix Project on Upscaling of AI-enabled Data Mining Platform for Informed Decision Making for COVID-19 and Future Pandemic Scenarios for Government of Pakistan at Centre of Advanced Electronics and Photovoltaic Engineering. He said that IIUI’s proposal for science projects through its office of ORIC will be welcomed. He appreciated the participation of the faculty, experts and researchers of IIUI saying that they have a compatible approach according to prevailing circumstances.