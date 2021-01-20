close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2021

Blankets distributed among the needy

Our Correspondent
January 20, 2021

LAHORE: Blankets were distributed among the needy by the Beauty of Humanity (BoH) in Hafizabad on Tuesday. Addressing a ceremony held on the occasion, BoH Secretary General Hamid Mukhtar and M Naeem said: “It is our mission to help poor people of the country and make them self-reliant. We aim at providing opportunities to the poor to make them independent.” Mukhtar said the recent distribution of blankets in Lahore, Abbottabad and Hafizabad is the sequence of BoH humanitarian activities. People, who got blankets, lauded the efforts of BoH President Sheikh Ijaz Ahmed for the welfare of the downtrodden sections of the society.

