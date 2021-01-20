E-moot on Education Policy 2021 begins

LAHORE: A four-day E-Conference on Education Policy 2021 started under the auspices of University of Education (UOE) here on Tuesday.

Renowned educationists from all over Pakistan and abroad including ex-Vice Chancellor UOE Prof Dr Munwar Sultana Mirza, Vice-Chancellor, University of Baltistan, Skardu, Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Dean, Faculty of Education, Punjab University, Prof Dr Abid Hussain, Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, Prof Dr Naseer Mansour Exeter University, UK, Prof Dr Ihtesham Rehman Lancaster University, UK, Dr Parveen Ali University of Sheffield, UK, ex-Vice Chancellor, Sargodha University, Prof Dr Riaz ul Haq Tariq, Prof Dr Muhammad Memon and others will present their proposals during the conference.

In his opening remarks, the Punjab Higher Education Commission Chair-man Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said the focus of the 2021 education policy should be on how to bring our out of school children in schools, establishment of new educational institutions, development of infrastructure and training of teachers and quality education along with quantity.

University of Education Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said education played most vital role in the social and economic development of every nation. We should formulate a vibrant education policy while keeping in view our past mistakes, our present situation and our future aspirations. The conference organizer Dr Ayaz Khan also spoke on the occasion and thanked the participants.