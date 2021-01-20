1 killed in Bara road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARA: A man was killed and two others sustained injuries in a collision between a motorbike and rickshaw in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district on Tuesday.
The sources said the collision took place in Aziz Market on Frontier Road. Three bike riders sustained injuries who were shifted to the hospital where one of them identified as Rodi Gul succumbed to his injuries.