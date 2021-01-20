Village sans potable water after pipeline stolen

MANSEHRA: Around 500 families of the Jabar village are going without the potable water as over 6,000 feet long pipeline which was stolen by the unknown people couldn’t be reconnected with the water source as yet.

“The pipes of our only water supply scheme were stolen some two years ago and since then we have been facing great hardships in fetching the water on donkeys from the far-off springs and streams,” Munir Hussain Shah, a local elder, told reporters in Jabori on Tuesday.

The residents of Jabar village led by Munir told reporters that they were without potable water even after taking up their issue with the local lawmakers but to no avail.

He said the pipeline, which used to supply water to the villagers from the main source, was stolen but couldn’t be recovered yet.

“This was the only water supply scheme built with Rs1 million funds by then MPA Wajiuzzaman Khan during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz last government but its source was without a supply line now since the pipelines were stolen,” Ayaz Shah, another elder, said.

Mohammad Shafee and Ghulab Shah demanded the Anti-Corruption Establishment to initiate an inquiry to take to justice those involved in depriving villagers of potable water.