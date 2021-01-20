Deadly road

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Road accidents in Pakistan are, unfortunately, a norm and are not taken seriously by the authorities concerned. I have recently lost my family member in a fatal car crash on the Sann-Manjhand section of the Indus Highway. This section of the road is under construction but the authorities haven’t taken protective measures for the safety of commuters. My brother-in-law is one of the hundreds of precious lives which have been lost in fatal accidents on this portion of the highway.
Also, the highway’s 132-kilometre-long portion between Jamshoro and Sehwan records an unusually high number of accidents apparently due to a single lane and sharp curves on the road. The relevant authorities are requested to address this issue urgently.
Nasir Soomro
Karachi