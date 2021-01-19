Primary accused in Khairpur rape, murder case arrested

SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police have announced arresting the primary accused in the horrific rape and murder of 8-year-old girl in Khairpur after a 10-day search.

Addressing a press conference, AIGP Sukkur Dr. Kamran Fazal, DIGP Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi and SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi announced arresting the primary accused in the rape and murder case whom they identified as Abdullah Larik.

The police said that the DNA of the accused has matched with the one found on the victim child. Larik’s body was found on January 9, by the desperate parents from a banana orchard near UC SadarJi Bhatyoon, near Pir Jo Goth in Khairpur after she went missing from her employer’s house for over two days.

The child used to work as a maid and would often stay at her employers’ house which prevented her family from noticing her absence until a day after she went missing. The victim’s father is a rickshaw driver and has eight children.

AIGP Fazal said they conducted geo fencing of tens of hundreds of cell phones besides taking DNA samples of several suspects, including victim’s relatives and her employers. He said the DNA of one of the victim’s relative Abdullah Larik, s/o Zahid Ali Larik, matched with that found on her body by the forensic laboratory. The police officer said that accused while confessing to the gruesome killing, said that he victimised the child to avenge her sister death who was killed by the victim’s uncle Khadim Larik on Karo Kari.

The police said the accused also identified and disclosed the whereabouts of the other co-accused including Salim and Mansoor Shar. The police officers said all the suspects would be brought before public at the conclusion of investigations and claimed the child family expressed satisfaction with the investigations.

Meanwhile, IGP Sindh Mushtaq Ahmad Mahar along with AIGP, DIGP Sukkur and SSP Khairpur visited the victim’s house and condoled with her parents. Talking to them, IGP Mahar expressed his shock and anguish over the tragedy and informed them about the arrest of the prime accused and co-accused. He also announced rewards for officers of the Khairpur Police who detected the crime and arrested the culprits.