Corrupt alliance can’t hoodwink people: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition’s negative politics would be countered through public service as the people wanted development and the alliance of the corrupt cannot hoodwink the people.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and briefed him about the steps taken for dealing with the corona virus. The chief minister directed that the SOPs should be effectively implemented and the citizens should remain careful to protect themselves and others from the pandemic.

The chief minister said that the public cooperation fully materialised the government efforts. The government is fulfilling its duties but the citizens should also remain very careful, he added.

He reiterated that the public health was important and the citizens should also fulfill their responsibilities. The opposition has totally forgotten the national interest as PDM is intriguing to interrupt the journey of development, he maintained. The CM emphasised that the opposition’s negative politics would be countered through public service.