Widow appeals to IGP for son’ promotion

LAKKI MARWAT: A widow has appealed the provincial police chief to promote her son as a probationer assistant sub-inspector (PASI) on the ‘Shuhada quota’ in the police force.

Talking to this scribe on Monday, Islam Bibi, hailing from Dallokhel village, said that her husband, Sub Inspector Wali Khan, was posted as Station House Officer at Pezu Police Station and was martyred in firing by criminals when the police party was attacked during a routine patrol.

She said that her son, Zahid Aftab, was appointed as a Constable in 2014, after being assured by the committee formed for the Shuhuda cases that he would be promoted to the rank of PASI.

The woman said that the committee had assured her son that his case would be taken up in 2016 but in vain, adding that the committee had assured him that in 2018 his case would be considered but nothing was done for that.

She said the committee once again assured her son that he would be promoted in 2020 but again the assurance was not honoured. The woman said the relatives of those who were martyred even after her husband had already been appointed as PASIs but that her son was left out. She asked the Inspector General Police Sanaullah Abbasi to look into the matter and help the family.