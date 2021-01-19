Using non-customs paid vehicles: KP police seek action against officers

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has approached the Home Department to take disciplinary action against officers using unauthorised and illegally impounded non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles.

A letter has been sent to the Home Department in this regard.Inspector-General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sanaullah Abbasi a few months back had taken the initiative and directed all officials to return all NCP and case property vehicles to the concerned police stations. It was further instructed to hand over all the NCP and case property vehicles to the Customs and Excise Department for further disposal.

Sources confirmed that the police officers and officials had returned more than a 1,000 vehicles after IG’s instructions, which were sent to the Customs and Excise Department. These vehicles included the most expensive and precious ones.

IG KP was sent two messages for his comments but he did not send any reply till filing of this story.Assistant Inspector General of Police Establishment KP, Zahoor Babar Afridi sent a letter to the secretary of Home and Tribal Affairs Department, a copy of which is available with this scribe, on January 8, 2021, stating that it has been noticed with great concern that a large number of NCP and case vehicles were being used by police officers.

As and when non-custom paid vehicles are impounded they are required to be handed over to Customs and Excise Department through courts after completion of all legal formalities. But various police officers used these vehicles for their personal use.

An exercise was carried out throughout the province to ascertain the number of NCP and case property vehicles in use of police officers. Subsequently, such officers were directed to return all the NCP and case property vehicles to the concerned police stations and to be further handed over to Customs and Excise Departments.