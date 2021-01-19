ABP&AW holds meeting

Rawalpindi:The Association of Business, Professional and Agricultural Women (ABP&AW) organised a meeting and get-together for its members.

This was the first such event planned since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was attended by only 20 ladies, a nominal number, to abide by the restrictions and SOPs for reducing the spread of the Coronavirus. Social distancing and the wearing of masks was mandated and maintained throughout the event.

Commencing the event, Tahmeena Malik, President (ABP&AW-IR Branch) gave an overview of the activities the Association had been involved in during the last year, emphasizing that the physical distancing and disruption of life had not dampened the spirit of volunteerism that the Association and it members stood for. She highlighted ABP&AW’s recent initiative of ‘Kitaab Dost,’ a project which aims to provide books to school children free of cost and to make them aware of the joys of reading. The provided books are designed to especially attract children with their vibrant illustrations and interactive content, all the while containing relatable and moral stories which convey important messages for this generation.

She further expressed her gratitude to the members whose generous donations and participation in the project and helped make it a success in three schools already.