Serbian drama teacher arrested

BELGRADE: Serbian police have arrested a famous drama teacher and director on suspicion of sexually assaulting at least five of his students, the interior minister said on Monday.

The allegations have gripped a Balkan state whose entertainment industry has yet to see the "Me Too" reckoning that erupted in Hollywood in 2017 before rippling across the globe. Police suspect that two of the alleged victims were underage at the time, and called other potential victims to speak out.

Miroslav Aleksic, the 68-year-old theatre director and producer, was arrested on Sunday following the testimony of a 25-year-old Serbian film actress Milena Radulovic. She told local daily newspaper Blic that her former teacher raped her multiple times when she was 17 years old.