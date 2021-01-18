Leaked social media conversation: Pakistan should give befitting reply to Indian conspiracies, says Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the publication of leaked social media conversation of an extremist Indian TV anchor has laid bare India’s conspiracy to stage the Pulwama attack and blame Pakistan as its perpetrator.

It was high time the international community took notice of Indian conspiracies against Pakistan and Muslims. It was time the Pakistani government must shun the apologetic attitude and defensive policy against India and come up with befitting reply to New Delhi in its own language so that the country could be pulled out of international isolation, he said in a statement Sunday from Mansoora.

Modi government, he said, staged the drama of Pulwama to whip up anti-Pakistan emotions in the public to achieve victory for its extremist Hindu BJP in India’s general elections. India was constantly engaged in destabilising Pakistan but the rulers never thought about it and failed to adopt decisive measures to challenge the New Delhi designs, he added. Country’s foreign policy was a failure and continuation of the past.

Siraj criticised the government for also ignoring the masses and doing nothing for introducing reforms in key sectors. He said people were no more ready to trust the claims of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said one of the emphatic claims made by the premier was that the 2020 would bring success and progress for Pakistan but on the contrary, the people went through the worst period of their life in past year due to inflation and unemployment.

Again, with the start of 2021, the PM made announcement that the year would prove a success and glory for the country. People are at a loss about the latest announcement by the prime minister.

He said the change was only possible through implementation of law, introduction of across the board accountability and provision of basic facilities to the masses.But, he regretted, the PTI government did nothing to bring any improvement in these sectors in half of its tenure.

The country was running on ad hoc policies on the directions of the IMF and World Bank. He said the JI was leading a mass movement against the anti-people policies of the PTI government and would succeed in achieving its objective to transform the country into a welfare state.

Earlier, delegations from the political divide called on the JI chief at Mansoora and announced joining the party to support its drive against bad governance and corruption.