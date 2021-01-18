CCPO visits Sabzazar police station

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore paid a surprise visit to Sabzazar police station on Sunday. He inspected front desk, reporting and record rooms, checked the attendance of the staff along with cleanliness of the police station.

He also checked record of accused in lockup, talked with them and inspected the facilities being provided to them. He ordered to issue a show cause notice to former SHO Sabzazar Mian Liaqat for non completion of record registers and directed the officers concerned to present complete report after rectifying all the flaws in this regard within three days. He warned the SHO Sabzazar to improve the cleanliness situation at the police station as soon as possible.

Dolphin Squad, PRU: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit responded to all 305 calls received on Helpline 15 during the last week.

During patrolling, more than 137,000 motorcycles, 2,917 vehicles and 141,131 persons were checked. Around 47 motorcycles and five other vehicles were impounded and 212 persons were arrested for having incomplete papers. Cases were registered against five vehicles, including three motorcycles with fake number plates and arrested 24 for doing wheelie, firing in the air. Meanwhile, District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh issued its weekly performance report on Sunday.

Over 76 platoons were dispatched on daily basis and 360 personnel were deployed on the hearings of religious and political personalities. During the last week, 139 personnel of Operations Wing, 72 of SPU, 67 personnel of Investigation Wing, 42 of Railway Police and nine personnel of security division were given fire practice at the firing range.

The Judicial Wing produced 3,390 accused from District Lahore and 61 accused from other districts safely in various courts.