Career counselling: questions and answers

Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi

Q1: Dear Abidi sahib, I passed my degree in Civil Engineering. I got HEC scholarship for one of the European institutions along with one from Turkey and the second one from South Korea. I thought you would be the right person to ask which one I should choose from these two countries? Keeping in view the scope and future career prospects (Salman Katana, Gujrat)

Ans: Dear Mr Salman, can you please give me more details. For precise guidance I need to have information about you CGPA/ percentage / grades along with information on your area of specialism in Civil Engineering and what you want to do after you pass your masters from foreign institution? European and Korean institutions would be better but I suggest you must check what kind of courses/ programmes they offer. If you want to be successful you need to carefully go through the details about the subject areas they are offering according to your interest and last but not least; faculty, research and rankings.

Q2: Sir, I would like to request you to please give me your guidance about choosing subjects for my BS. Can you please suggest what is scope, future career prospects of Accounting & Finance bachelors (BS)? (Shazma Kirmani, Islamabad)

Ans: Dear Shazma, please note that Accounting and Finance are major/ key subject areas of management and social science. Doing a degree however, is no good unless you have a vision and a chosen career path to focus on doing one thing very well and put to work your qualification towards any clearly stated/particular area of specialty. I wish you success in your future plans.

Q3: Dear Mr Abidi, I hope you will be kind to give me advice about which subject would be good for me after studying History, Journalism and Arabic. Should I choose International Relations or Mass Communication? Can you please also advise about CSS and give some guidance after this? (Wajahat Mir, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mir Sb, I think the choice of courses in Bachelors programme is okay. However, International Relations should be your choice for the Masters programme. Regarding CSS, you need to have high English proficiency especially communication and comprehension, good command over general knowledge like current affairs, domestic and international politics along with social and economic factors in the region. Last but not least, basic information/ knowledge regarding science will enhance your chances of success in CSS attempt.

Q4: I regularly read your column. I have recently passed my O-levels with 4A*and 5A, now I am doing my A levels in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Computer Science. I have passed my AS Levels. I am very much interested in subjects like Computer Science, Physics, Management and Arts & Design. I am looking for those subjects which have more good job prospects, high salary and which are useful for women. I would be grateful if you can please advise me the better career option (Johar Sultana, Karachi)

Ans: Miss Johar, it is good to see you have worked hard and I would like to say keep the same pace. The blend of Computer Science, Physics and Management is perfect for many emerging professions especially for women. I think you must consider studying following degrees: Cybercrime and Investigative Management, Internet Security, Digital Forensics, Management Information Systems, etc

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).