Sirajul Haq urges SC to take notice of Broadsheet claims

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has requested the Supreme Court to take notice of the revelations made by UK-based firm Broadsheet LLC to bring to light the real facts since both the government and a major opposition party claimed victory on the matter.

“Pakistan has become a laughing stock in the world due to corruption and bad governance and mismanagement of the ruling elite and the institution responsible for the accountability were exposed by the owner of the Broadsheet,” he said while talking to the media after addressing a training workshop for the JI workers at Mansoora here on Saturday.

He said only the apex court could ascertain the truth and ensure justice to the nation being robbed by the ruling elite for decades.

Siraj said had the top court ordered action against all the 436 people named in Panama Leaks, there would have been great check on corruption.

He regretted Pakistan, which was achieved after countless sacrifices, had to act as a role model Islamic country in the world but the agents of the British took control over its affairs after independence and looted its resources with both hands.

The political parties in Pakistan acted as a family clubs, protecting the interests of the feudal lords and imperialists, he said.

The PTI made tall claims to bring change but proved it even worse than the previous regimes, he said. The episode of seizure of PIA plane in Malaysia was the latest proof of the government flop foreign policy, he said, adding none but the ruling party itself made controversial the national flag carrier in all over the world by admitting publically about the fake degrees of the pilots.

He said PTI failed to provide relief to the masses as the latest increase in the petroleum prices and other food items was the rulers’ new-year gift for the public.

He doubted the ability of this government to ever introduce a fair and across the board accountability system.

He said the country needed a system based on the principles of true Islamic democratic values.