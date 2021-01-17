Abid new Punjab boxing president

LAHORE: Pakistanâ€™s former international pugilist Abid Hussain, commonly known as Abid Boxer, has been unanimously elected as president of the Punjab Boxing Association.

His selection was made in a general council meeting of the PBA held at a local hotel. A couple of months back Abid made his re-entry in the sport as chairman of Lahore District Boxing Association and announced his candidature for the position now he has been elected to. During the meeting, Jahangir Riaz was named senior vice president while Ch Sultan Mahmood was named the chairman of the association.