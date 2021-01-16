‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada key Sath’: Pakistan opens three bids for LNG import in March

KARACHI: Owing to late bidding, Pakistan has got costly LNG in November, December, January, February and now it will also get same costly LNG for the month of March 2021. Pakistan has opened three bids for the import of LNG in March. In Geo TV programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada key Sath’ it was informed that from 9th to 10th March the LNG will be available on 22.2pc, while from 16th to 17th March it will be 17.8 percent and from March 22 to March 23 the minimum rate will be 17.19 percent. It means the minimum average rate will be 19 percent, that cost Pakistan on oil prices at least $10. On the other hand, on long-term agreements Pakistan purchasing LNG from Qatar on 13.3pc, from ENI on 11.9pc and from Ganor it cost us on 11.6pc.