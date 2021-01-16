Protection of mobile phone data: Bill sent to law ministry for vetting, SHC told

KARACHI: The deliberation of stakeholders on the Personal Data Protection Bill 2020 has been completed and the same has been sent to the federal ministry of law and justice for vetting.

A federal law officer told this to the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday.

Hearing a petition seeking a direction to the government to promulgate necessary laws for the protection of mobile phone data of the citizens, a division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar asked the federal law officer about progress in legislation for the protection of personal data.

The law officer submitted that an internal exercise with regard to the personal data protection bill had been completed after the deliberation of stakeholders and finally the bill had been sent for vetting to the ministry of law and justice.

He requested the SHC to grant time to submit comments with regard to further progress in the matter.

Granting the request, the high court directed the law officer to submit a progress report on February 2. The National Database and Registration Authority also filed a reply on the matter which was taken on record.