This refers to the letter ‘The road less travelled’ (Jan 14) by Mujeeb Ali Samo. I do agree with the views of the writer. Utilising our own talent and resources in an effective manner will surely lead to a prosperous Pakistan. The main problem that our government faces is the budget deficit.

Its expenses are more than its revenues. As a result, the country has to borrow money to cover the difference because of which the national debt continues to rise. The country is now struggling to pay back the loans it has borrowed over the years.

The situation has turned even worse following a sharp decline in the value of the rupee. To tackle all these challenges, the country is going back to the IMF. Pakistan faces deep cultural, social, economic and structural problems that it refuses to address. Pakistan will never registered economic growth unless it spends on infrastructure and the education and healthcare sectors. It is time the country took a different approach to work towards a better future of the country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad