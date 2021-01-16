RDA serves public amid COVID-19

Rawalpindi : In line with the Prime Minister’s policy of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) under the direction of Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, has accelerated its efforts to simultaneously serve the public amid Covid-19, along with facilitation of the construction sector.

The Authority has initiated its fast track application approval rate during the entire process.

This all happened after the introduction of the EoDB reforms as well as after setting up the e-khidmat Centre in July last year at e-Khidmat Markaz, Rawalpindi, Deputy Director Finance RDA Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti told during a briefing at RDA office here Friday.