Four of a family killed in clash with neighbours

Rawalpindi : Five persons were killed in two different incidents in Kalar Syedan and Nasirabad areas of the city. Eight persons were injured here on Friday, the police spokesman said.

The police, however, have hunted down three suspects involved in the killing episode. Dead bodies have been shifted to hospitals for an autopsy.

Four people including two women were killed in a clash of neighbours in village Dhoke Mistariyan, Kalar Syedan, over the construction of a wall which was opposed and resisted by a rival group claiming ownership of the said piece of land, the police said and added eight persons were critically injured in the firing.

In another incident young man, Mohammad Ayub was shot dead in the Chakra area of Nasirabad. Police said Javed, gunned down his brother-in-law, Mohammad Ayub after an exchange of harsh words on a minor issue. Mohammad Ayub died on the spot. The dead bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), Kallar Saydian and investigation was underway, police added. Three people were stated to be in critical among, hospital sources said.

The deceased have been identified as Suraya Bibi, Zaibun Nisa, Mohammad Zain and Ansar Iqbal, while, the injured have been identified as Mohammad Hassan, Mazhar Hussain, Mohammad Waseeq, Mehboob Khan, Zammurad Iqbal, Zaibun Nisa and Farzana Bibi.

SSP (Operations) Shoaib Mehmood reached the scene with the police force and rounded up several suspects for investigation.