POA convenes federations’ meeting on Feb 13

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has convened a General Council meeting of all the affiliated federations on February 13 in Lahore to discuss the strategy and events’ management for the 14th South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan in March 2023.

Majority of the federations would be part of the sports extravaganza the country would be hosting after two decades.

“All the federations will be taken into confidence regarding the POA officials’ recent meetings with government high-ups regarding hosting of the Games,” a POA official said. The meeting will also discuss the WADA Anti-Doping Code 2021.

The 34th National Games 2021 to be held in Quetta will also be under discussion during the meeting.

The meeting will also give final touches to Pakistan participation and preparations for international events including the Islamic Games to be held in Turkey, Youth Games to be held in China and the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.