Minister says billions wasted by past govts in name of cleaning Lahore: CM briefed on Lahore cleanliness drive; zero-waste operation should be completed soon

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office Thursday and apprised him of the ongoing cleanliness drive.

LWMC CEO Imran Ali was also present on the occasion. The chief minister directed for making all out efforts for removing garbage in the city. “You are assigned the task of cleaning Lahore as you are a hardworking and talented minister,” he added. The CM directed that dysfunctional machinery should be repaired and brought to roads for cleaning purposes.

He further directed the government officials and LWMC to join hands for removing garbage and special attention should be paid for cleaning the Walled City, poor localities and posh areas.

The roads should be scrubbed with mechanical sweepers and zero-waste operation should be completed as soon as possible, the CM added.

Buzdar told LWMC to work with renewed zeal and special attention be paid to fixing of streetlights and patchwork. Dedicated support of Lahore commissioner and LDA DG would be available to you, he assured.