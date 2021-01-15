Ombudsman records high complaint disposal rate

Islamabad: Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz on Thursday said his organisation disposed of 130,112 of the 133,521 complaints received last year.

During a news conference here, the ombudsman highlighted the performance of his organisation during the last year, especially regarding complaint resolution, and said every complaint was decided within 60 days of receipt.

He said a 690 per cent increase was recorded in offline complaint receipts during the year. The ombudsman said speedy justice was delivered to the people on their doorstep free of charge. He said the maximum number of complaints was registered and disposed of through an online system during the coronavirus pandemic.