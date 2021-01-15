Faizan, Shaeel cruise into RAFUM Punjab Junior Tennis final

LAHORE: Faizan Fayyaz and Shaeel Durab cruised into the under-18 singles final in RAFUM Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2021 after winning their respective semi-final matches in straight sets here at Punjab Tennis Academy.

Faizan defeated Hamza Jawad by 6-1, 6-2 score to set final date with Shaeel, who recorded a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Bilal Asim.

In under-16 quarter-finals, Bilal Asim defeated Moavia Butt by 8-1. Ahtesham Humayun beat Haroon Arshad by 8-1. Shaeel Durab defeated Hamza Jawad by 8-4 and Hassan Ali beat Aized Khalil by 8-1.

In under-14 quarter-finals, Shehryar Anees defeated Haroon Arshad by 8-0, Ahtesham Humayun beat Hamza Ali Rizwan by 8-5, Amna Ali Qayyum beat Ismail Ahmad by 8-5, and Ismail Aftab defeated Labika Durab by 8-5.

In under-12 quarter-finals, Haniya Minhas beat Nabeel Ali Qayyum by 8-1, Abu Bakar Talha beat Harris Bajwa by 8-0, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Ismail Aftab by 8-2, Hamza Ali Rizwan overpowered Omer Jawad by 8-4.