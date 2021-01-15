LHC suspends Mansha Bamm detention order

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Thursday suspended the operation of an order issued by the deputy commissioner for the detention of Mansha Bamm. The Lahore DC had issued the impugned order under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) for a 90-day detention of Mr Bamm on a charge of creating a law and order.

Mansha challenged his detention order through a writ petition, which Justice Asjad Ghural allowed for regular hearing seeking a report from the deputy commissioner. Farhad Ali Shah appeared on behalf of the petitioner and contended that his client was not involved in any illegal activities .He pointed out that his client was condemned unheared as DC did not offer an opportunity of personal hearing to Mansha before issuing the detention order.

He requested the court to set aside the detention order for being illegal. A provincial law officer opposed the petition and stated that Mansha Bamm had been involved in number of cases of land grabbing and harassing the citizens. He also objected to the maintainability of the petition and told the court that FIRs were already registered against the petitioner.

After hearing preliminary arguments, the court suspended the detention order and sought replies from the Punjab government and other respondents.