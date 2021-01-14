NAB approves filing of corruption reference against Sindh MPA

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Board approved the filing of corruption reference against former provincial minister of Sindh and MPA Jam Khan Shoro for illegally occupying the government land.

The NAB also okayed investigations against Muzaffar Husain Tappi and former Sindh home minister Sohail Anwar Siyal for accumulating assets beyond known source of income.

The NAB Executive Board meeting was held here on Wednesday, with Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in the chair, in which approval was given for filing of two references, seven inquiries and five investigations.

The meeting was attended by NAB Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations Zahir Shah and other senior officers. The NAB Executive Board accorded approval of closing inquiry against the procurement committee and others on procuring MI-171E for the Balochistan government owing to lack of evidence.

The Executive Board authorised the filing of corruption reference against Sindh MPA Jam Khan Shoro, Master Kran Khan Shoro, Kashif Shoro, the chairman Town Committee Qasimabad, Hyderabad, District Officer, Revenue, Shahnawaz Soomro, Assistant Commissioner, Qasimabad, Hyderabad, Akhtar Ali Sheikh, Mukhtiarkar, Qasimabad, Hyderabad, Ali Zulfikar Memon, Mukhtiarkar, Qasimabad Hyderabad, Imtiaz Solangi, Supervising Tapaidar, Deh Jamshoro, Bachal Mir Bahar, Tapaidar, Deh Jamshoro, Pir Bakhsh Jatoi, Tapaidar, Deh, Jamshoro, Anwaarbati, land record officer, Survey and land record officer, Hyderabad, Murree, Inspector, Revenue and City Survey, Settlement, Survey and Record Officer, Hyderabad, Tahir Ali Bhimbro, Revenue Surveyor Hyderabad, Bakhat Ali, Survey Tapaidar, Settlement Survey and Land Record Officer, Hyderabad, Zeeshan Qureshi, Survey Tapaidar, Survey and Land Record Officer, Hyderabad, Lyari revenue surveyor, settlement, survey and land record officer, Shahid Pervaiz Memon, Additional Director, P&DC, Hyderabad Development Authority, Muhammad Bachal Rahoto, Deputy District Officer, Qasimabad, Hyderabad. The accused had occupied the state land at Jamshoro, Qasimabad, Sindh, by misuse of authority, inflicting about Rs5 billion loss to the national exchequer.

The NAB’s Executive Board authorised filing of second corruption reference against Adil Karim, Deputy Director, Board of Investment, Islamabad, Muhammad Muslim, former Director Board of Investment, Islamabad, Fahad Ali Chaudhry, Director Board, Directorate of Internal Audit, Customs, Islamabad, Naeem Ejaz Qureshi, Director, Directorate of Internal Audit, Customs, Islamabad, Mehmood Alam, former member Indirect Taxes Policy, FBR, Sikandar Aslam, former commissioner, Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Karachi, and others. The accused inflicted huge loss of almost Rs417.409 million to the national exchequer by abusing authority.

The Executive Board accorded approval of conducting seven inquiries against various accused, including Fida Khan, Aftab Khan (Frontman), Awais Muzaffar Tappi and others, officers/officials of the Karachi Port Trust and others, Qadir Bakhsh and others, Dr Ahmed Nadeem Akbar, former registrar, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and others, Muhammad Akbar Baloch, project director, director Solar System for Water Supply and Drainage Scheme, Public Health Engineering Department, Sindh and others, Shoaib Ahmed Gola, senior member, Board of Revenue, Quetta, Muhammad Rafique Banbahan and others. The Executive Board also authorised to conduct five investigations against various accused, including officers/officials of the Special Initiative Department, Sindh, Messers Pak Oasis Industries Private Limited and others, Aslam Shah, Chairman PMS, GIEDA, Farid Ahmed, former managing director GIDA, members of Allotment Committee, former PDMS, GIEDA and others, management of the Fisheries Department and others, Sohail Anwer Siyal, former Sindh home minister, Ali Anwar and others and the management of the Balochistan Development Authority.

While speaking in the meeting, Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said eradication of corruption and corruption free Pakistan is foremost priority of NAB. “The NAB is pursuing the policy of accountability for all as per law,” he said. He said the NAB is a national anti-corruption institution which has no affiliation with any individual, group or political party. It has an affiliation with only the state of Pakistan. He said the NAB has so far recovered Rs 714 billion directly or indirectly from corrupt elements and deposited the recovered money into the national exchequer. “The performance of NAB has been appreciated by reputed national and international institutions, which is an honour for NAB,” he said.

The NAB chairman directed investigation officers and prosecutors to pursue the cases in courts with full preparations as per law and then the law would take its course.