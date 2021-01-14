Govt to pay monthly honorarium to khateebs

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to extend a monthly honorarium to prayer leaders (khateebs) of Jamia mosques. The honorarium will be paid to all prayer leaders of Punjab, KP and Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on the proposal of Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri has approved the monthly honorarium to all of prayer leaders. The Ministry for Religious Affairs will work on it after the prime minister instructs them to collect the data ofall of khateebs and other scholars. The ministry will conduct a survey about the exact number of khateebs and their ability in this regard. The ministry also sought the recommendations about the procedure to pay the honorarium to all prayer leaders. The honorarium will be paid to all khateebs of Punjab, KP, Islamabad and Balochistan.